NFL coaching carousel: The 5 most chaotic possibilities for this offseason
By Simon Shortt
2. Carolina Panthers hire Jim Harbaugh
Jim Harbaugh, one of the most chaotic coaches of the 21st century, meet Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, the now most chaotic coach in the NFL. Tepper is the type of owner who needs to make a flashy hire, and Harbaugh is just crazy enough to work for him.
I mean, can you imagine this guy...
...working for this guy?
The press conferences, the leaks about the culture Harbaugh is instilling, Harbaugh coaching Bryce Young, and the sure fist fight between coach and owner in the locker room after a loss would be the most chaotic mess in the NFL.
After the coup that occurred among the Panthers coaching staff last year, bringing in Jim Harbaugh fresh off of a national championship and sign-stealing scandal to work with Tepper would be the top story of the offseason. And following the tenure, however long or short it might be, all the way through would be an entertaining ride.