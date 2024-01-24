NFL Draft rumors: Bears perfect Round 1, Seahawks QB buzz, Maye surprise landing spot
- Drake Maye may land somewhere unexpected in the Top 5
- Could Seahawks get a new QB in the 2024 NFL Draft?
- How the Bears could craft a perfect first round in the Top 10
NFL Draft Rumors: Seattle Seahawks could be in on QB, perhaps J.J. McCarthy
Right now, the Seattle Seahawks need a new head coach after Pete Carroll was cast aside. Who that individual is remains to be identified. However, what needs clarity immediately is who will be the next franchise QB in Seattle. That is a tough decision, and the Seahawks, according to Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN ($), could decide to select Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy. There's good, and then there are a few questions.
That would be a choice that could inspire some optimism, but also plenty of questions.
In terms of skill set and leadership, no red flags. McCarthy rarely turns the ball over, recording 44 touchdown passes and nine picks over the past two seasons, all while leading Michigan to two CFP appearances and a national championship.
But any red flags stem mostly from the talent around him. The Wolverines had strong offensive lines and good running games. McCarthy didn't have to be the hero, and in Seattle, moments may arise where he is required to be a game-saver more than a game-manager.
The good news is that Kenneth Walker, a former Michigan State running back, is in the backfield for him, and the Seahawks do have DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jackson Smith-Njigba on the outside waiting to help out. As it pertains to the offensive line, Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas are good tackles, but the rest of the line may need a bit of tweaking to provide as much comfort for McCarthy as possible.
Oh, and the defense needs help as well, seeing how McCarthy is used to playing with dominant units. In terms of upside, though, the Michigan standout is one of the most intriguing players at the position, especially since he wasn't asked to show too much of it with the Wolverines.