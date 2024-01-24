NFL Draft rumors: Bears perfect Round 1, Seahawks QB buzz, Maye surprise landing spot
- Drake Maye may land somewhere unexpected in the Top 5
- Could Seahawks get a new QB in the 2024 NFL Draft?
- How the Bears could craft a perfect first round in the Top 10
NFL Draft Rumors: Drake Maye could land with Patriots, not Commanders
The second overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft belongs to the Washington Commanders. One would think they would take Drake Maye if Caleb Williams goes No. 1 as expected. However, the last North Carolina quarterback to go No. 2 didn't exactly do so well, especially in comparison to other quarterbacks selected after him.
And ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ($) offered the possibility that Maye could end up not being the pick for the Commanders. Instead, the Commanders set their sights on Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels out of LSU. So where does that leave Maye? How about New England!
With a desperate need for new and much-improved QB play, New England decides to dump Mac Jones and start over with a different quarterback, namely Maye, in Kiper's latest mock draft.
For the Patriots, Maye would be an excellent addition, as, let's be honest, it's an upgrade from Jones, though that's not saying a lot.
But back to Maye. Last season, he threw for over 3,600 yards and 24 touchdowns with just nine picks -- which was actually a slight step back from 2022. That's not a bad stat. At the same time, he also possesses the look of a franchise quarterback. With proper coaching in New England, it will be easy for the folks in Foxborough to forget about the old Alabama quarterback and fall in love with a Tar Heel.
Considering how the AFC East's outlook appears right now and what New England once was in that spot, it's time to return things to normal, and for Patriot fans, that means winning the division and making a deep postseason run.