NFL Draft rumors: Bears perfect Round 1, Seahawks QB buzz, Maye surprise landing spot
- Drake Maye may land somewhere unexpected in the Top 5
- Could Seahawks get a new QB in the 2024 NFL Draft?
- How the Bears could craft a perfect first round in the Top 10
NFL Draft Rumors: Bears perfect 1-2 punch with Top 10 picks
It's unbelievable that the Chicago Bears could get so fortunate to land the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft in back-to-back years. This time, it's because of the poor play of the Carolina Panthers that the Bears find themselves back in this position.
And as expected at the top of Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft, the Bears move on from Justin Fields and select USC quarterback Caleb Williams:
"Taking Williams resets the Bears' quarterback clock, which matters in an age when having a quarterback on a rookie contract means teams can build a better roster around them. If they keep Fields, they'd have to decide on his fifth-year option this spring and then extend his contract within the next year. Are they ready to do that? With a rookie, they'd get four years at a much less expensive cap number before having to pay up."
That's very good if the Bears can get a better quarterback, considering the division they play in. Having said that, they also have another first-round pick, and with that selection, Kiper has the franchise adding a big-play wide receiver in Washington's Rome Odunze, who had a big hand in bringing the Huskies to the CFP National Championship Game this past season.
Odunze posted 92 catches for 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Huskies in 2023. Not to mention, Odunze played both outside and inside, and was equally dangerous after the catch. Considering explosiveness and modern football is lacking with the Bears, any sort of help at the wide receiver position and a young star to learn from DJ Moore is much appreciated.