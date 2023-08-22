When is the 2024 NFL Draft? Dates, location, events
The 2024 NFL Draft features some generational talents at QB and otherwise, but when is the event, where is it and what do you need to know?
Basically, since the conclusion of this past year’s draft, football fans have been eagerly anticipating the 2024 NFL Draft. And when you look at the best players in college football who are set to enter the professional ranks, it’s not hard to see why that’s the case.
The 2024 NFL Draft class will undoubtedly be headlined by two seemingly can’t-miss quarterback prospects in USC Trojans star and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams along with North Carolina Tar Heels sensation Drake Maye. The QB class is even deeper than that, though, with guys like Texas’ Quinn Ewers, Oregon’s Bo Nix, Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., and many others capable of ending up as first-round picks.
But the class goes beyond the quarterbacks. Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. – yes, he’s his son – is one of the best receiver prospects in years. Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu is an absolute freak. Florida State EDGE Jared Verse could’ve been a first-rounder in 2023 but chose to return to the Seminoles. And the list goes on.
Put simply, the 2024 NFL Draft is going to be one of the best crops of talent we’ve seen in a long, long time. When will these guys enter the NFL, though? Let’s take a look at when the 2024 NFL Draft will take place along with everything you need to know about the event.
When is the 2024 NFL Draft? Dates, times and more
The 2024 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 25, 2024 through Saturday, April 27, 2024. The first round of the draft, which includes 32 picks, will take place on Thursday night in primetime, likely airing starting at 8 p.m. ET, though that is not yet confirmed. Friday night’s event will also be in primetime, traditionally with a 7 p.m. ET start time, and will contain Rounds 2-3. The remaining rounds, 4-7, will be held on Saturday with an early afternoon start, likely beginning at Noon ET.
Where is the 2024 NFL Draft? Location, venue and more
The 2024 NFL Draft is going to be hosted in Detroit, MI. Though there will obviously be Detroit Lions tie-ins as the proverbial host franchise for the event, the draft itself will not take place at Ford Field but, rather, at Campus Maritus Park and Hart Plaza in the city. As such, we should get a good look at a historic city throughout the three nights of the draft.
2024 NFL Draft events to know for fans attending
One of the best things about every draft is that, as great as the picks are, there is always so much more going on. That’s no different for the 2024 event in Detroit.
Though there have not yet been any announcements about the 2024 NFL Draft events taking place in Detroit, we can assume that there will be concerts, as there are every year, in addition to many cultural tie-ins to the Motor City, which will surely feature muscle cars and things of that nature.