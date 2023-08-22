How to watch NFL games in 2023-24 with and without cable: Full streaming guide
Breaking down how football fans can watch NFL games in the 2023-24 season with and without cable and stream all of the gridiron action.
The 2023-24 NFL season is going to be must-watch from Week 1 until the start of the NFL Playoffs. Yes, fans will be waiting to see if Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs can become the first team since 2004/2005 to win back-to-back Super Bowls. But there’s so much more intrigue throughout the league that should fascinate people.
Can the Dallas Cowboys parlay their roster into playoff success, or will Mike McCarthy crash and burn again? Will their rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, stroll to the top of the NFC again? What about up-and-coming teams like the Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and many others? And let’s not forget Aaron Rodgers on his new team, the New York Jets, and his old team, the Green Bay Packers, and how both fare this season.
If you’re not watching NFL games this season, you’re going to be missing out on what could be one of the best years in the sport. So don’t do that. We have everything you need to watch the NFL in the 2023-24 season, with or without cable.
How to watch NFL games without cable in 2023-24 season
There are many ways to watch NFL games without cable that range from streaming subscription services such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and Fubo TV which all have NFL channels. Included in certain packages for each of these services are not only the FOX, CBS, NBC and ABC channels that will have local games, but certain services offer NFL Network and NFL RedZone as well to make sure you don’t miss any of the action this season.
The big question with many of these services is the price. That can be comparable to cable packages, though a bit cheaper in many instances. The cheapest Sling TV package (and cheapest overall streaming TV service) is $40 per month but that also comes with the fewest options. Meanwhile, DirecTV Stream (the cable brand’s new cord-cutting service) can run north of $150 per month.
In addition to that, fans can also sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket. Traditionally part of DirecTV, that is changing for the 2023-24 season as YouTube TV is now the exclusive service for NFL Sunday Ticket streaming. The price has gone up in comparison to previous years, though, as it costs $349 for YouTube TV subscribers and $449 for non-subscribers. Those are total season-long costs, which is nice at least. However, if fans sign up before Sept. 19, 2023, they can get $50 off of their package.
Another option is the new NFL Plus (NFL+) service that was launched last season by the league. An improved version of Game Pass, the cheapest version is $6.99 per month, which will give fans the option to watch live in-market games from FOX and CBS while also watching primetime games on ESPN, ABC and NBC. For $14.99 per month with NFL+, fans can also get NFL Network and NFL RedZone as part of their package.
Then there is always the less scrupulous option that’s on the table for streaming. If fans were to search for something like “streameast NFL”, they could be pointed in the right direction. We do not condone illegal streaming at FanSided, though, so if you are choosing this route, you should be warned that there are consequences such as buffering and other unideal viewing experiences and even more severe penalties that could be associated with such activities.
How to watch NFL games with cable in 2023-24 season
Watching the NFL in the 2023-24 season with cable is much simpler. Whether you’re subscribing to Xfinity, DirecTV, Spectrum or your local provider, you will have access to local FOX, CBS, NBC and ABC channels that will allow fans to watch the action every Sunday and in primetime. However, not every provider has access to NFL Network or NFL RedZone, though DirecTV and Xfinity undoubtedly have those channels as part of select packages when you subscribe.