NFL fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 11
Week 11 is upon us and the fantasy football playoffs are on the horizon. The time to adjust your lineups and rosters accordingly is now. One waiver wire transaction can change the outlook of your season.
By Lior Lampert
WR Waiver Wire Pickups, Fantasy Football Week 11
Demario Douglas, New England Patriots (36 percent rostered)
Since Week 7, Demario Douglas has recorded double-digit PPR fantasy points in three of his last four games. Douglas’ emergence has coincided with the Patriots losing wide receiver Kendrick Bourne to a torn ACL in Week 8. He’s been the Patriots preferred option in the passing game since Bourne went down, earning at least seven targets in each of the Patriots’ last three games.
Since Week 7, Douglas has had no less than four receptions in a game, showcasing his floor as a PPR WR3/FLEX option. While Douglas may not offer much of a ceiling on a Patriots offense that has a case to be made for being the worst offensive unit in the NFL, his role is stable enough that it should allow Douglas to be a serviceable fantasy option.
Whether it be Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, or anyone else under center for the Patriots at quarterback following their Week 11 bye, Douglas will continue to be the primary target on a team that is so desperately lacking playmakers.
At 2-8, the Patriots are going nowhere fast and continue to face negative game scripts every week. This bodes well for Douglas’ fantasy prospects moving forward.
Noah Brown, Houston Texans (25 percent rostered)
Over the past two weeks, Noah Brown has averaged a whopping 25.8 PPR fantasy points per game. In that span, only Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen have scored more fantasy points. That is elite company for Brown and he is currently attached to one of the hottest quarterbacks in the NFL, CJ Stroud, which suggests the good times could continue to roll for Brown.
Brown has turned 14 targets into 13 receptions, 325 receiving yards, and a touchdown during his last two games. He has established himself as Stroud’s big-play weapon in the passing game, averaging no less than 18.5 yards per touch in each of the Texans’ past four games.
While Brown may have benefitted from the Texans missing their No. 1 wide receiver Nico Collins against the Bengals, what he has done over the past two weeks has earned him the benefit of the doubt moving forward even when Collins returns.
With Stroud continuing to play at an MVP-caliber level as a rookie, Brown is a player worth rostering moving forward. Brown and the Texans face the Cardinals hapless defense in Week 11, which presents another opportunity for Brown to continue his hot streak.