NFL fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 11
Week 11 is upon us and the fantasy football playoffs are on the horizon. The time to adjust your lineups and rosters accordingly is now. One waiver wire transaction can change the outlook of your season.
By Lior Lampert
RB Waiver Wire Pickups, Fantasy Football Week 11
Devin Singletary, Houston Texans (50 percent rostered)
With Dameon Pierce out for a second consecutive week due to an ankle injury, Devin Singletary fared much better against the Bengals in Week 10 than he did against the Bucs in Week 9. Singletary led all players in rushing yards (150) and carries (30) this week, playing a huge role in the Texans’ upset victory over Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
Singletary was consistently ripping off chunk gains throughout the game, having multiple rush attempts that resulted in double-digit yardage, his longest attempt going for 22 yards. It was a welcomed sight for the Texans, who have not been able to get much of anything going in the run game this season. Singletary’s effort was the first 100-yard outing of the season for any Texans rusher.
Pierce’s status for Week 11 and beyond remains unclear, but Singletary has been the more efficient player on a per-touch basis all season. Singletary has averaged 3.9 yards per carry to Pierce’s 3.0 yards per carry through the first 10 weeks of the season.
Regardless of Pierce’s health, Singletary has shown he deserves a larger share of the pie moving forward following this career-best performance. Add Singletary where you can and be sure to monitor Pierce’s status.
Keaton Mitchell, Baltimore Ravens (47 percent rostered)
Over the past two games, Ravens rookie running back Keaton Mitchell has turned 14 touches into 200 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. While the volume leaves much to be desired, there is no denying Mitchell is an explosive athlete who adds another layer of dynamism to the Ravens offense.
Mitchell has quickly emerged as the lightning to Gus Edwards’ thunder, creating a formidable backfield duo. Mitchell doubled Edwards’ touches in Week 9 and followed it up with an impressive Week 10 that included this remarkable 39-yard touchdown.
The Ravens led by quarterback Lamar Jackson have been amongst the NFL’s most dominant offenses in 2023. Now, they add an explosive running back into the mix to further bolster their status as an elite offense.
Mitchell missed the first five games of the season due to a shoulder injury but has since been activated to the 53-man roster and the Ravens have quickly found a role for him. This is an opportunity to add a player who should continue seeing his usage increase as the season progresses on a high-powered offense.