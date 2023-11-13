NFL fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 11
Week 11 is upon us and the fantasy football playoffs are on the horizon. The time to adjust your lineups and rosters accordingly is now. One waiver wire transaction can change the outlook of your season.
By Lior Lampert
TE Waiver Wire Pickups, Fantasy Football Week 11
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers (36 percent rostered)
It has been an injury-riddled season for Pat Freiermuth, who plans to resume practicing and hopes he’ll be ready for the Steelers Week 11 game against the Browns after being placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury.
Freiermuth will be looking to make his return to the Steelers lineup for the first time since Week 4. The talented tight end got off to a slow start to the season before suffering an injury, but he was last season’s overall TE7 and TE9 on a per-game basis.
The current landscape of the tight end position in fantasy football is less than ideal, to say the least. With that in mind, a tight end with Freiermuth’s upside needs to be rostered in more than 36 percent of Yahoo Fantasy football leagues.
Before missing time due to injury, Freiermuth scored a touchdown in two of the four games he played this season, suggesting that he is someone quarterback Kenny Pickett looks for when the Steelers get near the end zone.
Freiermuth’s talent, role within the Steelers offense, and the overall state of the tight end position make him a must-add player for anyone who has been riding the tight end carousel throughout the season.
Tyler Conklin, New York Jets (11 percent rostered)
The Jets badly need a pass-catcher beyond Garrett Wilson to emerge as Zach Wilson’s No. 2 option and it looks like that may be Tyler Conklin. Conklin has quietly scored double-digit PPR fantasy points in three of his past five games, recording at least five targets in the three games he scored at least 10 fantasy points.
Conklin lacks touchdown equity on a Jets offense that ranks 30th in points per game (14.0) but has established a valuable role as Wilson’s security blanket in the middle of the field. He’s recorded multiple receptions in but two games this season and recorded at least 50 yards in five of the Jets’ nine games this season.
With Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert expected to miss multiple weeks due to a fractured right forearm, as well as tight ends such as Kyle Pitts, Taysom Hill, Mark Andrews, Dalton Kincaid, Cole Kmet, T.J. Hockenson, and Trey McBride all yet to have their bye weeks, Conklin makes for a viable replacement with a respectable floor but limited ceiling.