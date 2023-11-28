NFL fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 13
Be sure to check your waiver wire to see if these players are available ahead of the Week 13 “Bye-Pocalypse.”
By Lior Lampert
As you can see, fantasy football managers will not have several big-name players at their disposal as they go on bye in what may be the most crucial week of the fantasy season.
If you or someone you know is plagued by the “Bye-Pocalypse,” adding these players (who are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo Fantasy football leagues) could help.
QB Waiver Wire Pickups, Fantasy Football Week 13
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (49 percent rostered)
Matthew Stafford is coming off his best performance of the season and it is not a coincidence that his remarkable stat line coincides with the return of workhorse running back Kyren Williams.
Stafford completed over 75 percent of his passes for 229 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception while leading a Rams offense that looked as good as it has all season to 37 points against the Cardinals in Week 12. Stafford and the Rams were firing on all cylinders to the tune of 457 total yards of offense.
With Williams back in the mix, the Rams offense moved down the field with ease, giving Stafford five red zone opportunities which, he converted into four touchdown passes. Stafford was due for positive touchdown regression at some point. Sunday’s performance marked just his second game of the season with multiple touchdown passes.
As long as Williams is healthy and Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, and the rest of the talented receiver corps remain intact, Stafford will have opportunities to score multiple touchdowns on any given Sunday.
Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints (44 percent rostered)
For this week, fantasy managers may want to steer clear of Derek Carr as he could be without his top three wide receivers against the Lions, but he makes for a reasonable and worthwhile stash moving forward for managers who have been streaming the quarterback position.
Michael Thomas is on IR with a knee injury and has to miss at least three more games before he is eligible to return, Chris Olave suffered a concussion in the third quarter of the Week 12 loss to the Falcons, and Rashid Shaheed picked up a quad injury earlier in the game as well. In other words, Carr and the Saints could be severely short-handed in Week 13.
However, upcoming matchups against the Panthers, Giants, Rams, and Bucs from Weeks 14-17 make Carr a player worth rostering. That type of schedule in the closing stages of the fantasy football season is what managers dream of.
Carr has a chance to finish the season strong as he and the Saints look to re-claim their spot atop the NFC South.
RB Waiver Wire Pickups, Fantasy Football Week 13
Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts (50 percent rostered)
With news that Jonathan Taylor suffered a thumb injury in the Colts' Week 12 win over the Bucs that requires surgery and is expected to keep him sidelined for multiple weeks per James Boyd of The Athletic, Zack Moss becomes a priority waiver wire addition for all fantasy managers.
On Nov. 9, Moss was second in the NFL in rushing yards (615) only trailing 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. Despite losing his job as the team’s primary running back to Jonathan Taylor upon his return from injury to full strength, Moss still ranks 10th in the NFL in rushing yards through 12 weeks (672).
From Weeks 1-8, Moss was the RB7 in PPR leagues on a points-per-game basis (17.9). With Taylor being forced to miss time due to his thumb injury, Moss is instantly a top-10 running back option, especially with so many teams on bye this coming week.
Antonio Gibson, Washington Commanders (50 percent rostered)
It hasn’t always been pretty for Antonio Gibson this season, but he’s gotten the job done (for the most part) as a PPR RB3 and is worthy of a roster spot on a week where six teams have a bye.
Gibson has had exactly five catches in three of his past four games, providing him with a reliable floor in PPR leagues. He’s also received six carries in two of his past three games, suggesting the Commanders are trying to get Gibson going.
As a rookie in 2020, Gibson recorded 1,042 yards from scrimmage. He followed that up by posting a career-high 1,331 scrimmage yards. In other words, Gibson has shown he’s a capable running back when given the opportunity.
Gibson was a wide receiver during his college football days at Memphis which has translated to the NFL to turn him into a viable pass-catching weapon out of the backfield. He’s caught no less than 36 passes in his first three seasons and is pacing to eclipse that total as soon as Week 13 this season.
Fantasy managers can do worse than Gibson this week with the “Bye-Pocalypse” upon us.
WR Waiver Wire Pickups, Fantasy Football Week 13
Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers (48 percent rostered)
The fact that Jayden Reed is still available in over 50 percent of Yahoo Fantasy football leagues is mind-boggling. He’s scored double-digit fantasy points in five of his past six games since the Packers’ Week 6 bye, which is tied for PPR WR25 with DJ Moore in that span. During that stretch, Reed has averaged 14 fantasy points per game.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love and head coach Matt LaFleur are making a concerted effort to get the ball in Reed’s hands as he is now their most dynamic playmaker on the offensive side of the ball while running back Aaron Jones tends to a knee injury. Reed has seen at least one rush attempt in three of his past four games, being used in a Deebo Samuel-lite role.
Reed has also shown he has a nose for the end zone, scoring a touchdown in three consecutive games. He’s also eclipsed 80 scrimmage yards in three of his past five outings.
With Love looking more comfortable running the Packers offense and LaFleur actively finding ways to get Reed the ball, he is quickly trending upwards.
Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders (29 percent rostered)
Curtis Samuel is a very talented and capable NFL receiver who doesn’t always get the opportunity to show it in what is a crowded group of pass-catchers including Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Logan Thomas, and the aforementioned Antonio Gibson also commanding targets out of the backfield. However, in Week 12, he got targeted heavily and capitalized.
Samuel saw a season-high 12 targets en route to recording season-highs in both receptions (nine) and yards (100) in a single game. Now, he’ll have a chance to follow up that performance in Week 13 and the Commanders will need him to if they want to keep pace with the high-flying Dolphins offense.
The Commanders enter this week leading the NFL in pass attempts per game (40.5) and are 9.5-point underdogs against the Dolphins per FanDuel Sportsbook, suggesting it should be another high-volume passing day for Sam Howell, Samuel, and Co.
With that in mind, Samuel has a good chance to provide a second straight double-digit fantasy point outing before the Commanders go on bye in Week 14.
TE Waiver Wire Pickups, Fantasy Football Week 13
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers (50 percent rostered)
In the first game of the post-Matt Canada era, Pat Freiermuth looks to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Steelers’ decision to fire Canada. Freiermuth hauled in nine of his 11 targets in the Steelers Week 12 win against the Bengals, leading all pass-catchers in receiving yards (120).
After returning from a five-game absence in Week 11, Pat Freiermuth only saw one target, which he converted into seven yards. Freiermuth is still being ramped up, having played just 54 percent of the Steelers’ offensive snaps in Week 11. However, his role within the offense will be more consistent sans Canada.
Before Week 12, Freiermuth had exceeded double-digit receiving yards in just one of the five games he played this season. The Steelers offense never eclipsed 400 total yards in any of their 58 games with Canada as offensive coordinator. In the first game after his firing, they ended the drought and quarterback Kenny Pickett had the second-most passing yards in a game of his career (278).
Last season’s PPR TE7, Freiermuth has a chance to finish the season strong with the Steelers offense clearly trending upwards.
Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (29 percent rostered)
In recent weeks, Cade Otton has quietly been a reliable PPR TE2 for fantasy managers in a pinch. He’s caught at least four passes in five of his past six games, earning 33 targets in that span, which ranks 11th amongst all tight ends from Weeks 7-12.
That type of consistent workload provides Otton with a reasonable floor while making him less touchdown-dependent than tight ends on the waiver wire. It is tough to rely on scoring touchdowns as a consistent means of fantasy production, so chasing the targets with Otton makes sense.
With tight ends such as T.J. Hockenson, Dalton Kincaid, Isaiah Likely, and Cole Kmet having byes in Week 13, managers could be hard-pressed to find a better fill-in option than Otton.