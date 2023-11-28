NFL fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 13
Be sure to check your waiver wire to see if these players are available ahead of the Week 13 “Bye-Pocalypse.”
By Lior Lampert
Be sure to check your waiver wire to see if these players are available ahead of the Week 13 “Bye-Pocalypse.”
As you can see, fantasy football managers will not have several big-name players at their disposal as they go on bye in what may be the most crucial week of the fantasy season.
If you or someone you know is plagued by the “Bye-Pocalypse,” adding these players (who are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo Fantasy football leagues) could help.
QB Waiver Wire Pickups, Fantasy Football Week 13
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (49 percent rostered)
Matthew Stafford is coming off his best performance of the season and it is not a coincidence that his remarkable stat line coincides with the return of workhorse running back Kyren Williams.
Stafford completed over 75 percent of his passes for 229 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception while leading a Rams offense that looked as good as it has all season to 37 points against the Cardinals in Week 12. Stafford and the Rams were firing on all cylinders to the tune of 457 total yards of offense.
With Williams back in the mix, the Rams offense moved down the field with ease, giving Stafford five red zone opportunities which, he converted into four touchdown passes. Stafford was due for positive touchdown regression at some point. Sunday’s performance marked just his second game of the season with multiple touchdown passes.
As long as Williams is healthy and Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, and the rest of the talented receiver corps remain intact, Stafford will have opportunities to score multiple touchdowns on any given Sunday.
Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints (44 percent rostered)
For this week, fantasy managers may want to steer clear of Derek Carr as he could be without his top three wide receivers against the Lions, but he makes for a reasonable and worthwhile stash moving forward for managers who have been streaming the quarterback position.
Michael Thomas is on IR with a knee injury and has to miss at least three more games before he is eligible to return, Chris Olave suffered a concussion in the third quarter of the Week 12 loss to the Falcons, and Rashid Shaheed picked up a quad injury earlier in the game as well. In other words, Carr and the Saints could be severely short-handed in Week 13.
However, upcoming matchups against the Panthers, Giants, Rams, and Bucs from Weeks 14-17 make Carr a player worth rostering. That type of schedule in the closing stages of the fantasy football season is what managers dream of.
Carr has a chance to finish the season strong as he and the Saints look to re-claim their spot atop the NFC South.