NFL fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 13
Be sure to check your waiver wire to see if these players are available ahead of the Week 13 “Bye-Pocalypse.”
By Lior Lampert
WR Waiver Wire Pickups, Fantasy Football Week 13
Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers (48 percent rostered)
The fact that Jayden Reed is still available in over 50 percent of Yahoo Fantasy football leagues is mind-boggling. He’s scored double-digit fantasy points in five of his past six games since the Packers’ Week 6 bye, which is tied for PPR WR25 with DJ Moore in that span. During that stretch, Reed has averaged 14 fantasy points per game.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love and head coach Matt LaFleur are making a concerted effort to get the ball in Reed’s hands as he is now their most dynamic playmaker on the offensive side of the ball while running back Aaron Jones tends to a knee injury. Reed has seen at least one rush attempt in three of his past four games, being used in a Deebo Samuel-lite role.
Reed has also shown he has a nose for the end zone, scoring a touchdown in three consecutive games. He’s also eclipsed 80 scrimmage yards in three of his past five outings.
With Love looking more comfortable running the Packers offense and LaFleur actively finding ways to get Reed the ball, he is quickly trending upwards.
Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders (29 percent rostered)
Curtis Samuel is a very talented and capable NFL receiver who doesn’t always get the opportunity to show it in what is a crowded group of pass-catchers including Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Logan Thomas, and the aforementioned Antonio Gibson also commanding targets out of the backfield. However, in Week 12, he got targeted heavily and capitalized.
Samuel saw a season-high 12 targets en route to recording season-highs in both receptions (nine) and yards (100) in a single game. Now, he’ll have a chance to follow up that performance in Week 13 and the Commanders will need him to if they want to keep pace with the high-flying Dolphins offense.
The Commanders enter this week leading the NFL in pass attempts per game (40.5) and are 9.5-point underdogs against the Dolphins per FanDuel Sportsbook, suggesting it should be another high-volume passing day for Sam Howell, Samuel, and Co.
With that in mind, Samuel has a good chance to provide a second straight double-digit fantasy point outing before the Commanders go on bye in Week 14.