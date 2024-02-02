NFL free agency: Predicting the best free agent all 32 teams will sign
The NFL offseason is on the horizon and every team is already planning for next year. Free agency begins on March 13, so here are our predictions for the biggest signing for each team.
Predicting the best free agent the Denver Broncos will sign: Andrus Peat, OT/G
This past year was Sean Payton's first in the Mile High City, and it was a bit rocky, to say the least. His Broncos overcame a 1-5 start to inject themselves into the AFC playoff picture after five straight wins in the middle of the season, but they limped to the finish line to only finish 8-9.
The efficient offense Broncos fans hoped Payton would bring from his days in New Orleans never materialized, and big changes are afoot in 2024. Russell Wilson is almost certainly gone after being benched for the season's final three games, and who the Broncos quarterback will be is anyone's guess.
More certain is the fact that the Broncos need to improve on the offensive line to have any chance of fielding a respectable offense this upcoming season. To that end, Andrus Peat makes a lot of sense. He's versatile, having played both tackle positions and at offensive guard, and he has experience playing for Payton during their time in New Orleans together. He's no longer the player who once made three straight Pro Bowls, but he would still be an upgrade to this Denver line.
A Peat-Payton reunion in Denver would help the Broncos improve a run game that ranked in the bottom half of the NFL. Additionally, it would lower the number of Broncos sacks allowed, a stat in which they ranked sixth-worst in the league.