NFL free agency: Predicting the best free agent all 32 teams will sign
The NFL offseason is on the horizon and every team is already planning for next year. Free agency begins on March 13, so here are our predictions for the biggest signing for each team.
Predicting the best free agent the Detroit Lions will sign: Justin Madubuike, DT
The Lions are a team on the rise. Dan Campbell's group outdid even the most optimistic preseason prognostications, winning the NFC North and nearly beating the 49ers in the NFC Championship to get to the franchise's first-ever Super Bowl.
Expectations will be at a fever pitch in 2024, but Detroit has the cap space to still make significant additions to the team via free agency. Offense isn't an issue, as Jared Goff and company were third in the NFL in yards and sixth in points per game. The defense could use some help, though, as the Lions ranked in the bottom half of the league in both yards and points allowed.
Aidan Hutchinson emerged as a legit star, especially towards the end of the season and in the playoffs, but he needs help. As one of the top pass-rushing defensive tackles in the league, Justin Madubuike of the Ravens would keep the heat off Hutchinson while giving the Lions arguably the best 1-2 punch in the NFL.
Only five teams in the league allowed more passing yards than the Lions, but with Hutchinson and Madubuike terrorizing opposing quarterbacks, that can cover for a suspect secondary.