NFL free agency: Predicting the best free agent all 32 teams will sign
The NFL offseason is on the horizon and every team is already planning for next year. Free agency begins on March 13, so here are our predictions for the biggest signing for each team.
Predicting the best free agent the Green Bay Packers will sign: Patrick Queen, LB
Madubuike isn't the only Ravens defensive free agent who is going to command a lot of attention in the open market. Two Ravens linebackers made the Pro Bowl this year, but while Roquan Smith is locked up on a five-year, $100 million deal, Patrick Queen is free to shop around.
Queen has improved every year he's been in the league, and he would be instrumental in helping Green Bay put this season's 28th-ranked run defense in the rearview mirror. Having said that, he's probably even better in coverage.
The Packers aren't known for diving in headfirst to the free agent pool, but as the youngest roster in the league, they could use another veteran presence to help the defense in a post-Joe Barry world. Queen made second-team All-Pro this year, and he was a big part of a Ravens D that allowed the fewest points in the league.
Baltimore certainly values Queen, and they'll do what they can to keep that defense together. At the end of the day, though, it'll be difficult to justify committing so much money to the linebacker position, and Green Bay could be the beneficiary.