NFL free agency: Predicting the best free agent all 32 teams will sign
The NFL offseason is on the horizon and every team is already planning for next year. Free agency begins on March 13, so here are our predictions for the biggest signing for each team.
Predicting the best free agent the Dallas Cowboys will sign: Tyron Smith, OT
This one is a no-brainer. Tyron Smith has been the anchor of the Cowboys line since being drafted in 2011. He's made eight Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams (including making second-team All-Pro this year), and he's the man most responsible for protecting Dallas' investment in Dak Prescott.
More interesting for the Cowboys is what they do with their two other big-name free agents, Tony Pollard and Stephon Gilmore. Pollard disappointed in his first post-Ezekiel Elliott season, and he could be headed elsewhere (perhaps following the DeMarco Murray career path of moving from Dallas to Tennessee?) Gilmore played at a high level, but the return of Trevon Diggs from an early-season ACL tear and the emergence of DaRon Bland could make him expendable.
Smith is the easy one, as Dallas has consistently fielded one of the best lines in the league with him anchoring the left side. He's spent his entire career in Dallas, and it's unlikely that he or Jerry Jones wants that to change.