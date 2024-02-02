NFL free agency: Predicting the best free agent all 32 teams will sign
The NFL offseason is on the horizon and every team is already planning for next year. Free agency begins on March 13, so here are our predictions for the biggest signing for each team.
Predicting the best free agent the Cleveland Browns will sign: Tee Higgins, WR
Speaking of Higgins, he will be one of the most sought-after players in this free-agent class. There are a dozen places he could land, including back with the Bengals, but I'm going with the division-rival Browns instead.
Cleveland's cap situation is less than ideal, but Browns general manager Andrew Berry could do some financial gymnastics to make a Higgins deal happen, part of which could be cutting Nick Chubb after the talented back was lost for the season in Week 1 with an ACL tear.
Amari Cooper was excellent for the Browns this season, but Elijah Moore underwhelmed as the team's WR2. Higgins would be a big upgrade, and fellow Clemson alum Deshaun Watson recently tried to recruit him via his QB Unplugged podcast, saying to Higgins, "We want to pass the ball and are going to pass it a lot. We are going to take care of you. The Cleveland fans will love you to death, and we have the Clemson ties. We didn’t get to play with each other, but this is our opportunity. Come on over to The Land."
Watson's injury history and poor play, plus the emergence of Joe Flacco late last year, means that the Browns' quarterback situation is anything but settled. Whoever is under center, though, would love to have an addition like Higgins.