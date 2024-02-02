NFL free agency: Predicting the best free agent all 32 teams will sign
The NFL offseason is on the horizon and every team is already planning for next year. Free agency begins on March 13, so here are our predictions for the biggest signing for each team.
Predicting the best free agent the Jacksonville Jaguars will sign: Josh Allen, Edge
Josh Allen of the Bills gets all the headlines, but the man who shares his name on the Jaguars is a phenomenal player in his own right. The edge rusher out of Kentucky has been a productive player all five years in Jacksonville. This past season, he took it to another level.
Allen isn't the only free agent of note on the Jags, as Calvin Ridley's contract is up, as well. Ridley had an up-and-down year as the Jags' WR1, making it much more likely that Jacksonville will let him walk and try to find his replacement in the draft.
Allen will be given much more priority, as his 17.5 sacks were tied for second in the league, and Pro Football Focus ranks him as the No. 3 free agent available behind Chris Jones and Kirk Cousins. His youth and outstanding production could lead to a record-breaking contract if the Jaguars are ready to pony up. If not, don't expect Allen to go anywhere just yet, as the team will almost certainly use the franchise tag on him in the event they can't agree to a long-term deal.
Elite pass rushers are the most coveted players behind quarterbacks in the NFL. If somehow there's a falling out between Allen and the Jags, expect every team with cap space to be knocking at his door.