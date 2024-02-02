NFL free agency: Predicting the best free agent all 32 teams will sign
The NFL offseason is on the horizon and every team is already planning for next year. Free agency begins on March 13, so here are our predictions for the biggest signing for each team.
Predicting the best free agent the Indianapolis Colts will sign: Michael Pittman, Jr., WR
The Colts were one of the unexpectedly fun stories of this NFL season. After losing the sublime athleticism of rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson just four games in, new head coach Shane Steichen and backup quarterback Gardner Minshew pulled Indy to within a game of the playoffs.
Richardson will be back next season, and he'll need someone to throw to, which makes it imperative that the Colts bring back Michael Pittman, Jr. The former USC Trojan has been one of the better young receivers in the NFL, averaging over 1,00 yards receiving for the last three seasons. He finished this past season with 109 catches, good for fifth in the league.
Josh Downs had a very promising rookie season, but he's a slot receiver. The Colts don't have any ready replacement on the roster for Pittman, and if they're going to sign someone in free agency, they might as well just keep their guy, since he's probably the best one available anyway.
Even if the Colts and Pittman can't come to a long-term agreement, the team will almost certainly use the franchise tag on their young receiver, something he has said he's not against. One way or another, it would be a shock if Pittman wasn't back with the Colts next year.