NFL free agency: Predicting the best free agent all 32 teams will sign
The NFL offseason is on the horizon and every team is already planning for next year. Free agency begins on March 13, so here are our predictions for the biggest signing for each team.
Predicting the best free agent the Kansas City Chiefs will sign: L'Jarius Sneed, CB
Few players have improved their value this season as much as L'Jarius Sneed. The cornerback has become one of the best players at his position in the NFL and a major reason why the Chiefs have quietly fielded one of the league's best defenses, where they rank second in yards allowed per game to Cleveland, and second in points allowed to Baltimore. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce get all the accolades, but the Chiefs wouldn't be on the verge of another Super Bowl championship without their D.
Sneed has locked up some of the game's best receivers all year, from Tyreek Hill (twice), to Keenan Allen, to A.J. Brown, to Stefon Diggs. His punch-out on Zay Flowers in the AFC Championship was the biggest play of the game.
Kansas City general manager Brett Veach faces difficult decisions this offseason on Chris Jones and Sneed, and it will be tough to keep both and make the cap numbers work. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's input will be invaluable, but I'm betting the Chiefs won't be willing to let Sneed go, especially after Jones and the team seemed far apart on contract negotiations last offseason.
An extension for Sneed will almost certainly make him one of the league's highest-paid corners, but with all he's asked to do, that's money well spent. Jones will be allowed to walk, where he could break the bank with a contract in the neighborhood of four years, $120 million.