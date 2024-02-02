NFL free agency: Predicting the best free agent all 32 teams will sign
The NFL offseason is on the horizon and every team is already planning for next year. Free agency begins on March 13, so here are our predictions for the biggest signing for each team.
Predicting the best free agent the Las Vegas Raiders will sign: Michael Onwenu, OT
Josh Jacobs is the most prominent free agent on the Raiders roster, but his production dropped significantly from his first-team All-Pro performance in 2022. Jacobs missed the final three games of this season with a quad injury, and he may have been Wally Pipped by Zamir White, who averaged over 22 carries and 109 rushing yards per game.
White's performance and cheaper contract could make Jacobs expendable, allowing new general manager Tom Telesco to use the team's $43 million in cap space elsewhere. One smart usage would be on Patriots right tackle Michael Onwenu, who will be one of the most coveted linemen in free agency.
Onwenu can play tackle or guard, and he would be an invaluable addition in the AFC West, which is currently home to Joey Bosa, Chris Jones, and Khalil Mack.
Owner Mark Davis seems to be making a concerted effort to run his organization by making smart football decisions, and not falling in love with the fastest, shiniest player on the market. This is a huge departure from the Raiders' old philosophy, and it could be a sign that they're finally moving in the right direction.
In firing Josh McDaniels, Davis showed that money is no object in the pursuit of his father's longtime mantra of "Just win, baby." Onwenu is going to command top dollar on the open market, but something tells me that Vegas will outbid everyone.