NFL free agency: Predicting the best free agent all 32 teams will sign
The NFL offseason is on the horizon and every team is already planning for next year. Free agency begins on March 13, so here are our predictions for the biggest signing for each team.
Predicting the best free agent the Los Angeles Chargers will sign: Saquon Barkley, RB
It feels like we're going to see running back musical chairs this offseason. Several big-name backs are free agents, and many of them have had past contract issues with their current teams. Saquon Barkley is one of them, and after playing on the franchise tag this past season for the Giants, he's ready to move on.
You might have heard, but the Chargers have a new coach. Jim Harbaugh, fresh off winning the national championship with Michigan, is taking his act back to California, and he'll certainly be looking to put his stamp on a Chargers team that massively disappointed this past season.
Harbaugh doesn't strike me as someone that is forgetful, and he no doubt remembers how Barkley, as a Penn State Nittany Lion, opened the game against his Wolverines with a 69-yard touchdown run in 2017.
After being trapped with Daniel Jones and the worst offensive line in the league, Barkley will jump at the chance to play alongside Justin Herbert and behind a line that is anchored by Rashawn Slater.
Harbaugh took the Chargers job in large part for the chance to pair with Herbert, but his love of having a power running game is well-documented. Barkley would give him the feature back he craves.