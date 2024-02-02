NFL free agency: Predicting the best free agent all 32 teams will sign
The NFL offseason is on the horizon and every team is already planning for next year. Free agency begins on March 13, so here are our predictions for the biggest signing for each team.
Predicting the best free agent the Los Angeles Rams will sign: Jadeveon Clowney, Edge
One of the fun games to play every offseason is to try and figure out where Jadeveon Clowney is going to end up. The talented pass rusher has been a football nomad in recent years, bouncing from the Texans, to the Seahawks, to the Titans, to the Browns, and finally to the Ravens this past season.
Clowney tied his career high in sacks this year with 9.5, and he was an integral piece to a fearsome Ravens defense that played well enough to reach the Super Bowl.
By the end of the season, the Rams had a championship-caliber offense. Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, and Kyren Williams were all phenomenal (and Cooper Kupp is a prime bounce-back candidate next year), but outside of Aaron Donald and rookie Kobie Turner, most of the defense couldn't hold up its end of the bargain.
The Rams had one of the best rookie classes in the NFL and one of the league's youngest rosters. Clowney would be a needed veteran presence on a defense that should only improve next year, and he would feast playing next to Donald, as the constant double teams sent at the perennial All-Pro would allow Clowney to pin his ears back and get to the quarterback.