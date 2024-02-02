NFL free agency: Predicting the best free agent all 32 teams will sign
The NFL offseason is on the horizon and every team is already planning for next year. Free agency begins on March 13, so here are our predictions for the biggest signing for each team.
Predicting the best free agent the Pittsburgh Steelers will sign: Russell Wilson, QB
I've contained myself for over 6,000 words to this point, so let's get crazy. Russell Wilson will almost certainly be cut from the Broncos this offseason, and while I imagine he wouldn't mind spending his days making TikToks with his wife Ciara, odds are he gets another shot at being a starting quarterback somewhere.
The Steelers, who just hired former Falcons coach Arthur Smith as their new offensive coordinator, make too much sense to ignore as a possible Wilson destination. Kenny Pickett hasn't shown enough in his first two seasons to be Pittsburgh's surefire starter heading into training camp, and neither Mitch Trubisky nor Mason Rudolph is the answer, either.
Wilson's game feels like a nice complement to what Smith wants to do: run the ball, take shots off of play action, and manage the game. Say what you will about Wilson, but he protects the football, having thrown single-digit interceptions in seven of his 12 seasons, and he has only one season with more than 11.
The arranged marriage between Wilson and Sean Payton in Denver was never made to last. Payton was given a big contract and is going to run the team his way. Wilson could be seen as a savior in the Steel City, where the offense has been downright offensive for more than just this past year.