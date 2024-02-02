NFL free agency: Predicting the best free agent all 32 teams will sign
The NFL offseason is on the horizon and every team is already planning for next year. Free agency begins on March 13, so here are our predictions for the biggest signing for each team.
Predicting the best free agent the Philadelphia Eagles will sign: Chidobe Awuzie, CB
Every NFL season is different. Playoff teams fall off the map, new teams take their place, and previously unknown players become stars. There was no shortage of differences between this season and last (though the Chiefs are making a case that the more things change, the more they stay the same), but no change was more shocking than the Eagles' defense's fall from grace.
No team was stingier against the pass in 2022 than Philadelphia, which allowed a scant 3,057 yards through the air. This year? A stunning increase to 4,296, the second-worst mark in the league.
The Eagles lost C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Lions in free agency, but as much as the trash-talking safety would like for you to believe it, even he isn't good enough to cause that significant a drop-off. Philly's inability to stop anyone this year cost Sean Desai and then Matt Patricia their jobs as defensive coordinator, and the Eagles fell so badly from their 10-1 start that it's fortunate for Nick Sirianni that he gets to remain head coach after the Bucs walloped his team 32-9 in the first round.
Vic Fangio was recently hired away from the Dolphins, and his respected defensive mind will be tasked with getting this defense back on track. Fangio's presence alone should make a world of difference, but the Eagles are also in the market for a cornerback, as well.
Philly has been rumored as a possible destination for Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, but I don't see Kansas City letting him get away. In that case, Chidobe Awuzie of the Bengals is one of the better options out there. Awuzie worked his way back from an ACL tear this year, and while he didn't quite reach the heights of his 2021 season, he still showed the ability to be a No. 1 corner. Next year he should be even better, and in a competitive cornerback market that could include Sneed, Jaylon Johnson, and Stephon Gilmore, Awuzie could end up being a bargain.