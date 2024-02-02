NFL free agency: Predicting the best free agent all 32 teams will sign
The NFL offseason is on the horizon and every team is already planning for next year. Free agency begins on March 13, so here are our predictions for the biggest signing for each team.
Predicting the best free agent the San Francisco 49ers will sign: Tashaun Gipson, Sr., S
The 49ers are full of high-priced talent on both sides of the ball, which looks good on paper but necessitates significant contributions from cheaper players, as well. Tashaun Gipson, Sr. played this year on a one-year deal for only $2.9 million, and he's been one of the biggest bargains in football.
Gipson has been good everywhere he's gone in his 12-year career, and he was integral to anchoring the 49ers' secondary after Talanoa Hufanga went down with an ACL tear in November. The Niners haven't skipped a beat, and now they're on the verge of a Super Bowl.
It's unlikely that San Francisco can afford to bring back mid-season trade acquisition Chase Young or Javon Kinlaw, not with the money they've already invested on the defensive line and at the offensive skill positions. But with Hufanga's return date unknown, it will be vital to San Francisco's title hopes to have players they can trust on the back end. Gipson has been happy to take smaller, short-term contracts to be part of a winner, and there's no reason to believe that will change.