NFL free agency: Predicting the best free agent all 32 teams will sign
The NFL offseason is on the horizon and every team is already planning for next year. Free agency begins on March 13, so here are our predictions for the biggest signing for each team.
Predicting the best free agent the Buffalo Bills will sign: Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR
The Bills will contend as long as they have Josh Allen, but the stories published after their playoff ouster by the Chiefs about their championship window closing have some merit. Buffalo is in cap hell, which means meaningfully improving an aging roster through free agency will be all but impossible.
Stefon Diggs took an enormous step back in the second half of the year, and Gabe Davis is now a free agent. Buffalo will likely pivot to centering their passing game around their two tight ends, Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox, but with Allen's predilection for launching it deep, he'll need more than just Diggs and Khalil Shakir.
Peoples-Jones is an intriguing option that should be available at a modest price. The former Michigan Wolverine was often the fourth option in Cleveland's passing game behind Amari Cooper, David Njoku, and Elijah Moore, and things didn't change much after he was traded to the Lions in October, as he had to compete with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta, Josh Reynolds, and Jameson Williams for targets.
Peoples-Jones is only 24, and he seems like the kind of player that could really pop if given an opportunity and a new change of scenery. He caught 61 balls a year ago, and his vertical jump was the highest at the combine before his rookie season. Having Allen throwing to him could unlock his talent, and Detroit won't feel compelled to re-sign him after only giving up a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Browns.