NFL free agency: Predicting the best free agent all 32 teams will sign
The NFL offseason is on the horizon and every team is already planning for next year. Free agency begins on March 13, so here are our predictions for the biggest signing for each team.
Predicting the best free agent the Carolina Panthers will sign: Halapoulivaati Vaitai, G
There was much wringing of hands and gnashing of teeth over the performance of Bryce Young in his rookie season, but the Panthers offensive line was so bad that it's impossible to get a read on Young just yet.
Carolina allowed 65 sacks on the year, a number eclipsed only by the Giants. They also weren't particularly effective running the ball, ranking 20th in the NFL in total yards on the ground. This is an offense bereft of playmakers, with only 33-year-old Adam Thielen standing out, and he faded greatly in the season's second half.
Needless to say, the Panthers have a lot of holes on offense, and they'll likely look to the draft to acquire some help for Young. Don't be surprised if they make a big push for Tee Higgins or Calvin Ridley, either, but new head coach Dave Canales is sure to put an emphasis on beefing up the trenches, too.
Halapoulivaati Vaitai could be a great fit for Carolina, and he almost certainly will be available after missing much of the year with a back injury for the Lions. Graham Glasgow played very well after taking Vaitai's place in Detroit's starting lineup, which will probably make him a priority for the Lions to re-sign this offseason.