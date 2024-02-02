NFL free agency: Predicting the best free agent all 32 teams will sign
The NFL offseason is on the horizon and every team is already planning for next year. Free agency begins on March 13, so here are our predictions for the biggest signing for each team.
Predicting the best free agent the Baltimore Ravens will sign: Kevin Zeitler, G
Zeitler has been outstanding since coming over from the Giants three years ago, and with the Ravens having the No. 1-ranked rushing offense in the league in 2023, they'll do what it takes to keep that intact.
Baltimore achieved that lofty ranking despite featuring a revolving door at running back. Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, and Keaton Mitchell all received time as the lead back, and Dalvin Cook was brought in at the end of the year after being vastly outperformed on the Jets by Breece Hall.
The Ravens have been named as a possible Derrick Henry destination, and that's a move that makes sense, even though Henry has a bit more wear on the tires than most teams look for in a running back. Henry is like an upgraded version of Edwards, and his low pass-catching numbers shouldn't be a problem, as Lamar Jackson typically doesn't use his backs much in the passing game.
Whether the Ravens make a splash by signing Henry, Saquon Barkley, Austin Ekeler, or some other free agent back, the more important move is locking up Zeitler. As long as the Ravens have a plus offensive line and Jackson under center, the running game will always be at or near the top of the league.