NFL MVP power rankings: Where does CJ Stroud stand?
After 10 weeks of action in the 2023 NFL season, it's time to rank the MVP candidates.
6. AJ Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
In 2021, the Philadelphia Eagles finished 9-8 and needed a boost to get out of the early-playoff-elimination purgatory. So they went out and brought in one of the best offensive players in the game, providing quarterback Jalen Hurts with an elite target to get Philly agonizingly close to a Super Bowl ring. AJ Brown had already established himself as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL for the Tennessee Titans, and he's getting more cred with the Philadelphia Eagles, who boast one of the biggest fanbases in professional sports.
Brown is the NFL wide receiver with the best MVP case this season, as he's already crossed the 1,000-yard mark on only 67 receptions. He is a threat to take the ball to the house on any given play and is one of the best downfield threats in the league, averaging about 15 yards per catch. Unlike Tyreek Hill, who does have more yards than the former Titan, Brown isn't on an offense loaded with other MVP candidates. Brown is the main main in Philly and the most impressive individual player on arguably the best team in the NFL.
The Eagles have an 8-1 record and as good of a shot as anyone at winning the Super Bowl. Brown is legitimately winning Philadelphia games on a frequent basis this season. He has a great chance of shooting up into the top five or even into the top three with the superstar quarterbacks. Sometimes, trading a first-round pick (and a third) for a wide receiver is a good move.
5. Christian McCaffrey, RB San Francisco 49ers
Christian McCaffrey is no stranger to being on MVP lists despite being a running back, because he's so much more than a running back. Whether with the Carolina Panthers or the San Francisco 49ers, McCaffrey has the generational athletic gifts and the all-around impact to be the face of an entire offense. He's used to being his team's unquestioned top rushing threat and arguably their best receiver in the passing attack because of his game-breaking ability with the ball in his hands. Any team fortunate enough to employ the ex-Stanford star knows the drill; just give him the rock.
Brock Purdy has put up gaudy numbers this season with a QB Rating above 100, but most people underestand that McCaffrey is the true star of this offense. He makes them tick. Look at what happens to the Niners whenever he isn't available.
With 747 rushing yards, McCaffrey has over 100 more yards than the next-best overall rusher, Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans. He's taken the ball to the house nine times on the ground and has an additional four receiving touchdowns. As with AJ Brown and the Eagles, McCaffrey is the biggest reason why the 49ers have as good of a shot as anyone at winning it all in February 2024.