NFL MVP power rankings: Where does CJ Stroud stand?
After 10 weeks of action in the 2023 NFL season, it's time to rank the MVP candidates.
8. Maxx Crosby, EDGE, Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are 4-5 and probably out of the playoff hunt, but they also boast a pass rusher who has been absolutely phenomenal this season. Maxx Crosby came into the NFL as a raw fourth-round pick out of Eastern Michigan, with only the most astute of draft pundits recognizing he had the tools and college production to become a legitimate top edge rusher at the NFL level.
Crosby has been dominant in 2023 for an otherwise mediocre Raiders team. He is one of the superstars winning them games, consistently disrupting the quarterback. Crosby's 9.5 sacks are impressive enough, but they honestly don't even do justice to how often he seems to get in the quarterback's face. If the Raiders can start to get their next moves right post-Derek Carr, maybe Crosby will get even more recognition around the NFL for being one of the league's most decisive defensive players.
7. TJ Watt, EDGE, Pittsburgh Steelers
Clearly, there's a lot of love for TJ Watt. Pittsburgh Steelers fans are quick to sing the pass rusher's praises - and for good reason. Watt has 10.5 sacks through 9 appearances, so he has more than a fighting chance of recording 20 sacks for the second time in his career. He reached the coveted 22.5 mark in 2021, one season after already leading the NFL with 15 sacks.
More than just a sack-artist, Watt is one of the best in the league at hustling to loose fumbles and creating fumbles of his own with his hard-hitting style and tenacious ability to wrap around quarterbacks and get the strip. Watt is also active at fooling quarterbacks in the zone blitz and is a threat to pick off quarterbacks who aren't alert.
The Steelers have thrived off having active, athletic, and well-rounded pass-rushing outside linebackers in their highly aggressive 3-4 scheme. Watt fits the mold arguably better than anyone else to have suited up for this historic NFL franchise. The Steelers are in a bit of a difficult period right now, but Watt gives them a reason to believe they can win each week.