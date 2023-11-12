NFL MVP power rankings: Where does CJ Stroud stand?
After 10 weeks of action in the 2023 NFL season, it's time to rank the MVP candidates.
4. Myles Garrett, EDGE, Cleveland Browns
It may seem puzzling to have Myles Garrett ranked so far ahead of the other pass rushers who have similar numbers to him, but it's all about impact. The impact Garrett has on the entire Browns team is so far ahead of what any other defensive player does for their team. Cleveland have a 6-3 record despite a passing offense even more anemic than Pittsburgh's (8 touchdowns to 12 picks), a third-down conversion rate that is second-worst in the league, and a multitude of key injuries (like Nick Chubb).
Garrett is tied with Danielle Hunter for the league lead with 11 sacks. He is also tied for the league lead with four forced fumbles. The Browns are playoff contenders despite their abysmal passing statistics because of their great defense, which is capable of shutting down offenses and making plays of their own. And despite regularly facing double teams, holds, and all sorts of shenanigans, Garrett is the biggest playmaker on that defense. He makes everyone look that much better.
3. Tua Tagavailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
If this were a list for the Offensive Player of the Year, Tua Tagavailoa would be No. 1. The former Alabama Crimson Tide superstar has produced the most statistically brilliant 2023 NFL season thus far, averaging a league-best 8.5 yards per attempt with the second-most total passing yards in the league. Tagavailoa has stars all around him on offense, yes, but that shouldn't be held against him too much. After all, a great quarterback has a way of making his supporting cast look that much better.
Highly efficient with the football, Tagavailoa has been known for his ability to rack up scores for a team without giving the ball away; he was famous for that even in college. Tagavailoa has tossed 19 touchdowns to 7 interceptions, completing 69.5 percent of his passes despite often going for home-run plays. That's mightily impressive and speaks to his ability to lead a high-octane offense in the modern NFL. Like so many other great quarterbacks, Tua isn't afraid to take risks but doesn't actually take egregious chances. He knows how to walk the line.