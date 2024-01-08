Power Ranking every quarterback in the NFL Playoffs
After one of the craziest seasons in NFL history, we've finally made it to the playoffs. Unlike previous years, there are almost no real stinkers at quarterback in the postseason. However, with so many question marks, who is the top QB?
By Nick Villano
13. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Some might argue Baker Mayfield should be last, but he's been exactly what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoped for when they signed him. It seems like forever ago when Mayfield was fighting with Kyle Trask for the starting job. The Bucs are one of nine teams in the league to have one starting quarterback all season. Mayfield is a huge reason the Bucs are in the postseason, winning the NFC South one season after Tom Brady retired.
The Bucs are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. This will be an intriguing matchup between teams in very different positions. The Eagles fell apart as they blew the NFC East despite an impossibly easy schedule down the stretch. They had to be one of the most scrappy teams in the league. They still have some aging stars, like Mike Evans, who broke 1,000 yards for the 10th time in his career.
Mayfield was the reason Evans didn't have to stop his incredibly successful run of performances. He was able to get the ball downfield. He's never had the best arm, but he picks his spots to send the ball downfield. He finished the season with 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, but he did feast on bad competition. The Bucs are facing a defense in flux, but if they win, it'll be thanks to staying safe and getting the ball to the open man.