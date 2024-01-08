Power Ranking every quarterback in the NFL Playoffs
After one of the craziest seasons in NFL history, we've finally made it to the playoffs. Unlike previous years, there are almost no real stinkers at quarterback in the postseason. However, with so many question marks, who is the top QB?
By Nick Villano
12. Matt Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
The last time Matthew Stafford was in the playoffs, he was lifting the Lombardi Trophy for the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are one of the biggest surprises of the season. Most expected them to fall off the map. They especially expected that when Cooper Kupp went down with an injury to start the season. This is not a deep team at all, but the mixture of Kupp, Stafford, and rookie sensation Puka Nacua pushed this offense over the finish line.
Stafford finds himself this low on the list just because the injuries have piled up, and he's not the same quarterback he was two years ago. He's definitely good enough to produce for a playoff team, but now he needs to beat his old team, the Detroit Lions, to keep his team going.
Stafford finished his season with just under 4,000 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Those are very good stats for a 35-year-old quarterback who's being held together like a finely tailored suit. While he looks good now, losing a stitch could really impact the look entirely. Could Stafford win a Super Bowl in 2024? We suppose it's possible, but he feels like he's in the right spot at 12 despite a fantastic season.