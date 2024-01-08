Power Ranking every quarterback in the NFL Playoffs
After one of the craziest seasons in NFL history, we've finally made it to the playoffs. Unlike previous years, there are almost no real stinkers at quarterback in the postseason. However, with so many question marks, who is the top QB?
By Nick Villano
11. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
What a difference half a season makes. Jordan Love looked overwhelmed, unprepared, and just plain bad for the first half of the season. We ranked him 29th in our midseason QB rankings. While it looks bad now, it's all revisionist history to say he didn't deserve it. At the time, he had 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions with some awful games (he had three games with a QBR under 20, including one where it was 6 out of 100). That's why he was below the likes of Bryce Young, Aidan O’Connell, and Taylor Heinicke.
Now, Jordan Love looks like a star who carried the Packers to the playoffs. He hasn't had a QBR under 50 since the halfway point of the season. He has touchdown passes in all but one game this season. He has multiple touchdown passes in eight of his last nine games. Love has sneakily been one of the best quarterbacks of the second half.
Love finished the season ninth in total QBR. He was ahead of such players as Jalen Hurts, C.J. Stroud, and Jared Goff. Obviously, those players are ahead of him on this list, but this shows just how good that final stretch was. The one negative is we have no idea what playoff football will do for him. He's facing a ball-hawk defense in Dallas. If he wins that game, that trust factor will skyrocket.