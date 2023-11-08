NFL Quarterback Rankings: Who has the best starting QB at the halfway point of the NFL season?
Things seem to be getting back to normal after a frantic start to the NFL season, at least as far as quarterbacks are concerned. Where does Joe Burrow rank now and is Patrick Mahomes still the number-one passer?
By Nick Villano
30. Mac Jones, New England Patriots
Previous Rank: 32
There was a possibility that Mac Jones was getting benched the last time the rankings came out. He survived somehow, and that has him moving up the list. Despite the positive outlook, Jones has been disgraceful under center. He can't drive the Patriots offense. He's still throwing inexplicable balls that end up in the hands of the defense. He's bad and it might cost the job of his head coach Bill Belichick.
29. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Previous Rank: 25
Jordan Love was a wait-and-see player during our previous rankings. We waited and we saw, and that's why he's now near the bottom of the rankings. His numbers aren't terrible, with 12 touchdowns and 8 interceptions on the season. Still, he just doesn't have the look of an NFL quarterback. His QBR is all over the place. In one game he can be in the 70s and in the next he's literally in the teens. A roller coaster is the one thing you don't want with a quarterback. Be consistent, even if it's consistently bad. At least then the team can bench you.
28. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Previous Rank: 29
Here's another quarterback who is stumbling into a better ranking despite playing terribly. Bryce Young had one of the worst games of the year against the Indianapolis Colts. Just as the announcers were saying Young only had one pick-six in college at Alabama, he threw his second of the game to the same player. So many mistakes here are in the Panthers' face. CJ Stroud was amazing last week, breaking rookie records. They play the Bears this week, the team that owns their first-round pick as they sit here with the worst record in the league. Oh, they traded that pick so they can take Young, who has the league's worst QBR.
27. Aidan O’Connell, Las Vegas Raiders
Previous Rank: NR
This one seems a little unfair as the fourth-round rookie was thrust into the lineup and now has a new head coach in Antonio Pierce. He didn't try to do anything out of the ordinary, and the Raiders played incredibly well in their head coach's first game. Aidan O'Connell is now the starter for the rest of the season, as the Raiders decided to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo in his first season in black and silver. We'll let this one play out a little more.
26. Will Levis, Tennessee Titans
Previous Rank: NR
Will Levis responded to an incredible first appearance with a pretty loud dud. It seemed like the Titans were holding the playbook back on Sunday, but he still couldn't make anything happen. DeAndre Hopkins did his best to make things interesting, but he only had one heroic performance in him and he used it the week prior. Levis will have some good games and some bad games, but he might eventually prove to be the future in Tennessee. Unfortunately, it's the present, and he's making too many mistakes right now.