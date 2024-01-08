Power Ranking every quarterback in the NFL Playoffs
After one of the craziest seasons in NFL history, we've finally made it to the playoffs. Unlike previous years, there are almost no real stinkers at quarterback in the postseason. However, with so many question marks, who is the top QB?
By Nick Villano
10. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa is always going to have great stats. He probably has the best one-two receiver duo in the league. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are the most talented pair of wide receivers we've seen together since Cris Carter and Randy Moss. However, Waddle has missed the last few weeks with an ankle injury, and Tagovailoa has struggled mightily since.
The Dolphins were holding all of the cards this season, going out to a massive lead in the AFC East. The Dolphins were about to win the division for the first time since 2008. Buffalo and New England have dominated this division for over a decade. Miami was built to change that, but Tagovailoa just didn't have a good second half. His inability to make a play when it mattered became glaringly obvious.
This hit a fever point on Sunday night when Tua had the ball with less than two minutes left, down by seven. He had a chance to tie or even win the game. He tried to force a few balls to Tyreek Hill, and when he went down for one play, and he lost his security blanket, Tagovailoa threw a pretty terrible interception. Maybe there was some miscommunication with Chase Claypool, but the optics are terrible. We can't trust this man until we see if he still has any of the mindset that made him one of the best college quarterbacks ever.