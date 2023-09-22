NFL Power Rankings by QB points added: Youngster takes top, Cowboys elite, Super Bowl QB tumbles
With Week 3's Sunday slate coming up in a few days, we take a look at power rankings through a fresh lens: How many expected points added each team's starting quarterback has added per play.
By Josh Wilson
24. Texans: C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud, for a rookie, is pretty high up this list. His -0.072 EPA indicates he's adjusting well to the pro level. He has two touchdowns, 626 yards, and no interceptions through Week 2. He's tied for fourth in passes completed and total yards. He's also been sacked a league-leading 11 times, the biggest area for him and the Texans to focus in on to keep improving here.
23. Giants: Daniel Jones
How far down the list would Jones be not for the team's Week 2 comeback? Nearly dead last (30th, to be exact). His heroics launched him up the ranks and place him slightly in the positive at 0.019.
We only considered Week 1 and 2 for this article, so the Thursday night performance is not factored in.
22. Cardinals: Joshua Dobbs
Dobbs and the Cardinals sit at 22nd in this stat. He's probably outperforming his role, but still underwhelming comparatively.
21. Titans: Ryan Tannehill
Ryan Tannehill is another quarterback who saw this number restored slightly after Week 2. He is the last of quarterbacks with a negative EPA per play at -.040.