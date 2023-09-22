NFL Power Rankings by QB points added: Youngster takes top, Cowboys elite, Super Bowl QB tumbles
With Week 3's Sunday slate coming up in a few days, we take a look at power rankings through a fresh lens: How many expected points added each team's starting quarterback has added per play.
By Josh Wilson
20. Patriots: Mac Jones
Mac Jones is the first of quarterbacks with a positive EPA per play at 0.010. He'll need to step it up in order to compete in the AFC East with the Dolphins and Bills.
19. Falcons: Desmond Ridder
Desmond Ridder comes in just above the halfway mark. The Falcons also are 15th in yards per game and appear to be a pretty much middle-of-the-road team so far this year. That said, they are 2-0. Hard to argue with wins.
17. Colts: Anthony Richardson
Anthony Richardson is the best rookie starter of the trio of he, Stroud, and Young. He comes in at 0.016 adjusted EPA per play, and with him in concussion protocol, that number may stand for a bit longer. Richardson already has three rushing touchdowns this season.
17. Saints: Derek Carr
Derek Carr and the Saints are 2-0, but have struggled deeply in the red zone. Still, his ability to get drives moving gives him a 0.070 EPA per play.