NFL Power Rankings by QB points added: Youngster takes top, Cowboys elite, Super Bowl QB tumbles
With Week 3's Sunday slate coming up in a few days, we take a look at power rankings through a fresh lens: How many expected points added each team's starting quarterback has added per play.
By Josh Wilson
16. Commanders: Sam Howell
Sam Howell has held his own, with a 0.081 EPA per play so far. Washington is 2-0 after taking down the Broncos in Week 2 after handling the Cardinals relatively easy in Week 1.
15. Chargers: Justin Herbert
The AFC West struggles considerably here, save for one surprising quarterback, with Herbert puting up 0.109.
14. Raiders: Lamar Jackson
There are bound to be growing pains for a quarterback attempting to throw more than he ever has before. Jackson is middle of the pack here, another quarterback that could very well jump up the ranks in the future. That said, he ranked 14th last year, too.
Jackson is in the top 10 of all quarterbacks with at least 200 plays going back to the start of 2018.
13. Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes
It might give Chiefs fans a heart palpitation to see Mahomes this far down the list, but fear not. Firstly, remember his receiving corps has given him some struggle to start the year.
Secondly, he's still the single-best QB in this stat going back to 2012 with a 0.174 overall, beating the No. 2 Peyton Manning at 0.160.
No doubts here, Mahomes will be back on track soon enough.