NFL Power Rankings by QB points added: Youngster takes top, Cowboys elite, Super Bowl QB tumbles

With Week 3's Sunday slate coming up in a few days, we take a look at power rankings through a fresh lens: How many expected points added each team's starting quarterback has added per play.

By Josh Wilson

12. Seahawks: Geno Smith

Geno Smith remains an underrated replacement for Russell Wilson in Seattle, with a 0.148 EPA per play so far this year. Back to the start of 2022, Smith has a 0.111 in this stat (ranked 15th) while Wilson has a 0.032 (ranked 32nd).

11. Rams: Matt Stafford

Matthew Stafford just misses out on the top-10 as the Rams sit at 1-1.

10. Bills: Josh Allen

Even with three interceptions to his record from Week 1, Allen gets inside the top-10 quarterbacks in this metric at 0.167. They'll be a good test for the Commanders in Week 3 to see how real that Washington team truly is.

Back to 2018, Allen sits 11th among all quarterbacks above 200 total plays.

9. Vikings: Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins is in what will effectively be a contract year, continuing to prove he can position you for won games with a 0.180 adjusted EPA per play. Going back to 2018, Cousins ranks 23rd in this stat at 0.130.

