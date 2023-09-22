NFL Power Rankings by QB points added: Youngster takes top, Cowboys elite, Super Bowl QB tumbles
With Week 3's Sunday slate coming up in a few days, we take a look at power rankings through a fresh lens: How many expected points added each team's starting quarterback has added per play.
By Josh Wilson
8. Browns: Baker Mayfield
The Browns should have kept Baker Mayfield.
7. Broncos: Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson finds redemption so far this year, but would probably rather have two wins than rank seventh overall in EPA. Denver has been right there in their two losses, and with a new head coach, growing pains could be real. With an average loss margin of 1.5 points, they should start winning soon... Right?!
6. Lions: Jared Goff
Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions might be for real! After a hot start to end last season, they came out hot and upset the Chiefs in Week 1.
Detroit did fall to the Seahawks in overtime in Week 2, but have averaged 26 points per game and are third in yards per game so far.
5. Raiders: Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo might not be an elite quarterback, but he's a good game manager, and his EPA per play proves it. He finds himself in the top-5 once again, and he still ranks fourth among quarterbacks going back to 2018.