NFL Power Rankings by QB points added: Youngster takes top, Cowboys elite, Super Bowl QB tumbles
With Week 3's Sunday slate coming up in a few days, we take a look at power rankings through a fresh lens: How many expected points added each team's starting quarterback has added per play.
By Josh Wilson
28. Bears: Justin Fields
Justin Fields and the Bears are in a dire situation. This week, he said he thinks he's overthinking, and he appeared to blame coaching for that. He, hours later, told the media he felt his quotes were mischaracterized. It was a dramatic day with a coordinator scandal to boot as well.
Now all Fields has to do to up his EPA is go up against Chris Jones and the Chiefs this Sunday at Arrowhead.
Ope.
27: Jets: Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson was not supposed to be the starter for the Jets this year. Nevertheless, we're here. He has a -0.180 EPA per play.
26: Bengals: Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow's calf injury really seems to be still bothering him, and it's impacting his personal play and the Bengals' success as they sit 0-2.
Burrow's completion percentage is at a career-low 56.9 percent.
25: Eagles: Jalen Hurts
The Eagles are 2-0, and Hurts' -0.080 EPA per play is one that doesn't make a ton of sense just yet. This one should increase easily as more games are played. Hurts was top-10 here last year.