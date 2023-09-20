Why did Bears DC Alan Williams resign? Everything to know
The Bears announced that defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned on Wednesday. Here's everything we know about the situation so far.
By Kristen Wong
Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams tendered his resignation on Wednesday under mysterious circumstances.
On the day that quarterback Justin Fields pointed fingers at his coaching staff for the Bears' sluggish start to the 2023 season, Williams announced he was resigning later that afternoon, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Here's a timeline of what we know so far:
Bears DC Alan Williams mysteriously resigns ahead of Week 3
Williams was on the sidelines for the Bears' season-opener against the Packers but missed Week 2's game against Tampa Bay for personal reasons. Prior to Williams' resignation, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters on Wednesday that he didn't have an update on Williams right now and declined to say if the defensive coordinator would return this season.
Hours later, Schefter revealed that Williams resigned from the team. Ian Rapoport revealed Williams actually resigned on Wednesday morning and provided a picture of Williams' letter of resignation.
The letter reveals one potential reason as to why Williams abruptly resigned. Williams said, "I am taking a step back to take care of my health and my family."
Williams continues to thank his fellow Bears coaches for giving him the opportunity to work at a "storied NFL franchise", and he ends the letter with an optimistic sentiment. "After taking some time to address my health, I plan to come back and coach again."
Bears DC Alan Williams' resignation is not related to rumored Halas Hall raid
Amid rumors that Williams' resignation was linked to an FBI raid of the Bears facility, Halas Hall, one verifiable source squashed any notion that the two were related.
ESPN's Courtney Cronin tweeted that a Bears spokesperson said the rumors of Halas Hall being raided on Wednesday were false. There is no connection between whatever is going on in Halas Hall and Williams' resignation at this time.
Alan Williams had been in his second season as the Bears defensive coordinator. If his reason for resigning from the Bears franchise is health-related as he said it was, he deserves privacy during this time.
Former Bears DC Alan Williams' attorney releases statement
Update (Sept. 20, 5:30 p.m. ET): Per Courtney Cronin of ESPN, Andrew M. Stroth, an attorney in Chicago, is working with Williams and released a statement on the former DC's behalf amid the rumors of FBI raids circulating on socia
"Given the false rumors and what seems to be out there on social media, I just want to set the record straight that Coach Williams has some health challenges and some family issues he’s dealing with and he thought it was the right time to take a step back and deal with those issues. He has tremendous respect for the Bears organization and he just though it was the time to handle this health issue and his personal matters."
The attorney's statement claims that the resignation is due to health concerns and family issues. Given that the statement was released through an attorney, however, there is reason for suspicion still that something more could be ongoing.
We will keep you updated with any further information.