NFL Rumors: 1 perfect trade target for all 32 NFL teams in 2024 offseason
By Sam Penix
Houston Texans
Trade Target: Brian Burns, EDGE, Carolina Panthers
Reports are that the Panthers previously declined two first-round picks in exchange for Brian Burns, which sounds crazy, but there's a reason the previous regime is no longer in place. Drafted 16th overall in 2019, Burns has been one of the league's best pass rushers by virtue of excellent technique and rare athletic ability.
It remains to be seen whether the two sides will be able to get a deal done, or whether Burns even wants to remain in Carolina. The team placed the franchise tag on him, so he won't be able to negotiate with other teams, but a sign-and-trade is still very much a possibility, and even if that doesn't happen, Burns is a name to watch as the 2024 trade deadline approaches, since franchise tagging an EDGE twice in a row could be prohibitively expensive.
An already elite EDGE entering the prime of his career should fetch a high price on the trade market, and adding more assets would be a good way to start things for new GM Dan Morgan.
The Texans are fresh off a very successful season where they won a playoff game and discovered their franchise QB in C.J. Stroud, who broke numerous rookie records. The team is armed with $70 million in cap space at the moment (pending the 2024 hit on Dalton Schultz's extension), a full stable of draft picks even after trading up for Will Anderson Jr., and only a few key free agents.
Trading for and subsequently extending Burns is a move that Houston is in a position to make, and it would dramatically improve their defense moving forward as they contend behind Stroud.