NFL Rumors: 1 perfect trade target for all 32 NFL teams in 2024 offseason
By Sam Penix
Indianapolis Colts
Trade Target: Jaycee Horn, CB, Carolina Panthers
When the Panthers took Horn eighth overall in 2021, they thought they were getting their lockdown CB1. And they have, at least when Horn has been healthy. Through his first three seasons, different injuries have forced him to miss 29 games.
The Carolina front office will need to make a decision on Horn's fifth-year option soon, and while he's exceptional when on the field, his lack of availability has to give the team some pause when considering his future, and that could potentially mean exploring what his trade market would be.
The Colts have a very bright future if QB Anthony Richardson becomes what they think he can be. They could really use a top cover corner on defense though, especially if Kenny Moore II were to sign elsewhere in free agency. It's expected that they'll select one early in the 2024 NFL Draft, but they could also look into the trade market to see what's out there, like a former first-round pick entering his fourth season whose availability has nothing to do with his on-field performance or any off-field issues or character concerns.
Perhaps Horn's injury history scares them off, and maybe the Panthers have zero interest in moving him. But if the Colts could acquire him, and he were to stay healthy, the defense would be completely transformed. Elite corners don't become available often, and even though it's a risk, the Colts would do well to strongly consider dealing for Horn, even parting with a Day 2 pick, if he's placed on the block.