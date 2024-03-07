NFL Rumors: 1 perfect trade target for all 32 NFL teams in 2024 offseason
By Sam Penix
Tennessee Titans
Trade Target: Garett Bolles, OT, Denver Broncos
It seems as if Garett Bolles is a trade candidate when it has come to most trade deadlines, but never gets dealt. Perhaps this offseason is finally the year he finds a new team, as the Broncos are struggling with cap space, especially after cutting Russell Wilson, and Bolles is heading into a contract year.
Cap relief and a Day 3 pick, perhaps a fifth or a compensatory fourth, could be the way to go, and the Broncos could take their new left tackle of the future with the 12th overall pick, depending on who is there -- it's looking like a great tackle class, after all. Someone like Penn State's Olu Fashanu or Washington's Troy Fautanu could step in and take the reigns at a lower cost; shipping off Bolles would clear $16 million in cap space.
The Titans meanwhile, have a big need at tackle. They took a swing at former Philadelphia first-rounder Andre Dillard, but that didn't work out. 2022 third-round pick Nicholas Petit-Frere has struggled quite a bit to this point in his career, and Dillon Radunz will probably stay put on the right side.
Trading for (and perhaps extending) Bolles would allow Tennessee to continue developing players like Petit-Frere and whichever rookie they decide to draft without worrying about Will Levis's blindside too much. Bolles has been one of the better left tackles in the game for a good seven years at this point, and while he will turn 32 in May, he should still have a decent amount of quality seasons left in him. For a modest salary of $16 million in 2024, Bolles should provide good value for his new team.