NFL Rumors: 1 perfect trade target for all 32 NFL teams in 2024 offseason
By Sam Penix
Philadelphia Eagles
Trade Target: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos
Philadelphia's original target on this list was Denver safety Justin Simmons, who was just released on Friday, so instead, the Eagles pivot to another Bronco on the other side of the ball.
Jerry Jeudy has been moderately productive during his first four seasons in the league but has failed to live up to expectations, as he's yet to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in a campaign. For most of his time in Denver, he's been embroiled in trade rumors, and this may finally be the offseason he gets dealt, as the Broncos are gearing up for a rebuild after releasing Russell Wilson.
The team picked up his fifth-year option prior to last season, so he will carry a nearly $13 million cap hit in 2024, regardless of which team he plays for. Cutting Jeudy would lead to that entire amount becoming dead money, but trading him would leave no cap hit. It's unclear what his market would be, but a Day 3 pick would likely get a deal done at this point.
The Eagles should be interested in Jeudy because aside from A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, the WR depth chart is practically nonexistent -- Britain Covey is the only other WR currently under contract who was targeted last season, and he played all of 13 snaps on the year outside of the meaningless Week 18 matchup with the New York Giants.
Adding Jeudy would improve the receiving corps significantly, and his route-running ability would mesh well with Jones and Smith on the outside. Plus, he played at Alabama with Jalen Hurts before the latter transferred to Oklahoma, and was teammates with Smith as well. If Philly wanted to keep Jeudy long-term, they could sign him to an extension and reduce his cap hit for this season too. A fresh start might be exactly what he needs to reach his potential, and a stable franchise like the Eagles could be a good place to do that.