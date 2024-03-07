NFL Rumors: 1 perfect trade target for all 32 NFL teams in 2024 offseason
By Sam Penix
Dallas Cowboys
Trade Target: Tyrann Mathieu, S, New Orleans Saints
It's always a running joke how the salary cap is supposedly a myth and how the Saints are the best example of why, but the bill always comes due, and the Saints right now have negative $17 million in cap space, with players such as Michael Thomas, Andrus Peat, Jimmy Graham, Isaac Yiadom, Malcolm Roach, Rashid Shaheed, and others hitting free agency. The team also has to pay its upcoming rookie class, which further complicates matters.
Trading Tyrann Mathieu wouldn't save a ton of space (even with a new extension spreading his dead cap hit out over multiple years), but it would at least be something, and a draft pick for New Orleans' troubles wouldn't hurt.
As the Cowboys attempt to figure out what went wrong in the playoffs against the Green Bay Packers, in a game that wasn't nearly as close as the final score would indicate, they have some difficult decisions to make on a lot of free agents at key positions.
Stephon Gilmore, Jourdan Lewis, and Jayron Kearse are all significant members of the secondary who could be playing elsewhere in 2024. Dallas doesn't exactly have a ton of cap space either, as they're currently almost $11 million in the red. The honey badger has now played 11 seasons of quality football in the league, and he'd be a great fit in the Cowboys' secondary, able to play either safety position well, in addition to covering the slot.
He'd likely cost a late Day 3 pick to acquire, and would cost $9 million against the cap, which is very affordable for the kind of player he still is.