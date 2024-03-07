NFL Rumors: 1 perfect trade target for all 32 NFL teams in 2024 offseason
By Sam Penix
Washington Commanders
Trade Target: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos
Surprisingly (at least somewhat) the final Denver player on this list, Patrick Surtain II is one of the best young corners in the league. That also means he's going to be paid like he's one of the best young corners in the league, and he'll be due for an extension that kicks in following the 2025 campaign.
Cleveland's Denzel Ward currently holds the record for the largest CB contract in NFL history, and it's easy to see Surtain eclipsing Ward's five-year, $100.5 million deal he signed during the 2022 offseason. Perhaps the Broncos will have the cap space to fit that in next offseason, but they certainly don't know, and if they could land a future first or second-round pick for him, they should strongly consider going that route and diving head-first into their rebuild.
The Commanders, on the other hand, are flush with cap space, have avenues to create even more, and are set to take their QB of the future second overall in April, likely North Carolina's Drake Maye. Washington could potentially lose Kendall Fuller in free agency, and while they took Emmanuel Forbes in the first round last year, he struggled mightily as a rookie and can't be counted on until he establishes himself in the NFL.
Trading for Surtain and locking him up long-term would give the team an elite CB1 and the next cornerstone of their defense. It wouldn't be cheap, either compensation or contract-wise, but it could very well be worth it for a team in a unique position like Washington's.